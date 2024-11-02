Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 2,500,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.