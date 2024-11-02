Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $457.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde has a 1 year low of $385.12 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

