Lisk (LSK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $126.00 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000695 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,041,485 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

