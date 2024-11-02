Lista DAO Trading Up 7.1% This Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $68.39 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.89 or 0.99987654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,103.33 or 0.99947793 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,924,219 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 186,924,544.5544865 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.37683773 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $4,802,771.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

