LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

