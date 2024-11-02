Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 54.42 ($0.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.69. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The firm has a market cap of £33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.