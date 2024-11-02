Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 54.42 ($0.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.69. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The firm has a market cap of £33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

