Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $71.42. 3,474,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
