Lmcg Investments LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VBR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.83. 628,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,127. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.40 and a 1-year high of $205.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

