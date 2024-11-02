Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 489 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $190.71. 747,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,146. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

