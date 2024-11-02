Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $425,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 175,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $545.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

