London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.10 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.61). 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.64).

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62. The firm has a market cap of £14.70 million, a PE ratio of 336.43 and a beta of 0.48.

London Finance & Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.29%.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

