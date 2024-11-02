Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $93.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $100.49 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

