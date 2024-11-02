Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 39,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

LOW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

