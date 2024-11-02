Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.92 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.69). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 132.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 214,421 shares trading hands.

Luceco Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.89.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity at Luceco

About Luceco

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04), for a total value of £4,710,000 ($6,108,157.18). 57.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

