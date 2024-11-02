Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,987.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SOXX stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,146. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
