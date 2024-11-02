Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.53. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 78.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 197.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

