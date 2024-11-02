LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. 2,468,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.