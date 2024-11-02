M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 872.62 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.03). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($11.96), with a volume of 76,343 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.21) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £497.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,002.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 905.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 873.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,106.38%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

