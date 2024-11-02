Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,583. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $56.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 74.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Malibu Boats by 54.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 121.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 21.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

