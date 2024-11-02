Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mama’s Creations

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,989.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA opened at $7.17 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $269.26 million, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAMA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.