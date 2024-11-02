Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,273. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

