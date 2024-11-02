Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.57 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 386.30 ($5.01). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 378.80 ($4.91), with a volume of 4,659,948 shares changing hands.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,815.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.