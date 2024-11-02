Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 7.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 831,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $2,938,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $17,854,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

MA stock opened at $508.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.84. The stock has a market cap of $469.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $378.48 and a twelve month high of $527.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.92.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

