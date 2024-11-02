Mathes Company Inc. Invests $210,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.63. 55,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,903. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

