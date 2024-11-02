Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Financial Survey

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.47% 14.21% 6.59% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -39.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $33.44 billion N/A $1.43 billion $1.18 2.97 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 4.34 -$742.00 million ($1.22) -3.57

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lotus Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Lotus Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

