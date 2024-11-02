MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the stock’s previous close.
MDxHealth Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 987.86% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
