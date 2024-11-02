MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MDxHealth Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 987.86% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDxHealth stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Free Report ) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares during the period. MDxHealth accounts for about 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 47.91% of MDxHealth worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

