Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 21,510 shares trading hands.

Mentor Capital Stock Down 13.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

