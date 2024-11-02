MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Free Report ) by 6,389.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

