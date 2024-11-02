MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.