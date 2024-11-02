Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at TD Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $495.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.03.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $410.37 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.77 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 35.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.