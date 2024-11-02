Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20), Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
