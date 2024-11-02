MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 57789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.