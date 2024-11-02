Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CVE:MAI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.37. 690,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.37. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minera Alamos will post 0.0444178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

