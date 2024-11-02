Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 21.29%. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $759.37. 1,018,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,448. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $459.69 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $897.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

