Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 431,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 474,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.06.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

