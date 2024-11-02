Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $84.06 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

