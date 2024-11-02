Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 599,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

