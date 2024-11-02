Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $843.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,038.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $783.57 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

