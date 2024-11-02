Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $104,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

