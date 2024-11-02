National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.96. 516,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,856. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.68. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

