Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.05. Natuzzi shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 4,343 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTZ

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.