Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $55,678.51

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $55,678.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.29 or 0.38001390 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

