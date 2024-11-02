NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.87 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00005566 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $154.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00034682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,276,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,725,148 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,184,002 with 1,217,632,738 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.95490088 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $231,581,501.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

