Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 12.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.88 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.37.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.