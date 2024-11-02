Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at 12.78 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.88 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.37.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

