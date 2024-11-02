New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 366.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $68,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 335.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 570,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

