New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $86,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

