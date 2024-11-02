New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.19 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Entegris by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.