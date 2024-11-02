New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $95,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,024,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,747,000 after acquiring an additional 484,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $133.27 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

