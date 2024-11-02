New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

