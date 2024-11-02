New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.39 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of PPL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

