New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 592.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
CSL opened at $422.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.74 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.55 and a 200 day moving average of $417.49.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
